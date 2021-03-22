Long-time Antioch resident, Holy Rosary Church member Lucille Artz passes at 92

Mother of five sons, grandmother to nine and great grandmother to four

Lucille Bernice Artz

August 9, 1928 – March 18, 2021

Lucille Artz peacefully went to rest and awoke in heaven the morning of March 18, 2021.

Lucille was a sweet, Midwest girl. She was born on August 9, 1928 in Hoven, South Dakota to Henry and Eva Peters. She had an older sister, Gladys and two younger brothers, Bill and John. She was the head cheerleader at the high school in Hoven and had many friends, including her best friend Evie Artz.

When Donald Artz came home from WWII, they fell in love and the two were married on Friday, March 31, 1948. She refused to be married on that Saturday since it was April Fool’s Day. The two were very happily married for 39 years, until Don’s passing in 1987.

They moved to Antioch, California in 1955 where they raised their family of five boys. Lucille and Don became active members of Holy Rosary Church. She loved baking for the church’s annual harvest festival and was active in many parish clubs. She was always willing to help contribute to the community.

After she raised her family, she worked in the 1980’s and 90’s as a bookkeeper for Antioch Marine Sales.

Lucille was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, Grandmother (Nana) and Great grandmother. She and Don raised five sons Daniel (Christine), David (Kate), John (Alice), Timothy (Kimberly) and Thomas (Kathleen). She was proud of her boys and her nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She will forever be remembered as a kind, happy woman who always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Artz and her son John Artz.

She is survived by her sons Dan, Dave, Tim and Tom.



Lucille Artz & sons on her 90th birthday





Lucille Artz





Lucille & Donald Artz on their wedding day March 31, 1948

