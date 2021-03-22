Hope and Healing Virtual Event honors 734 Contra Costans lost to COVID-19, Monday night

To honor the memories of our loved ones, to comfort those left behind, and to collectively begin the healing process, Contra Costa County will tonight hold an online memorial for more than 700 of our family members, friends and neighbors lost in the past year to COVID-19.

The first Contra Costa resident confirmed to have died from the virus passed on March 22, 2020, one year ago today. As of this morning, 734 county residents have died from COVID-19

“While we have reached a somber milestone, we do so at a time of hope. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “Remembering the people who we have lost reminds us of how far we have come in our struggle against COVID-19. It also helps us to never forget what the virus cost us.”

Millions have died throughout the world during the past year, including more than 500,000 U.S. residents, in a pandemic that has resulted in closed schools, workplaces, places of worship, and curtailed civic life.

The Hope and Healing Virtual Event begins at 8 p.m. and can be viewed live on Contra Costa Television (CCTV) or on the CCHS Facebook page. Anyone can share this link on social media to watch live: https://youtu.be/83jaK-gznSY. The event will be recorded and rebroadcast on CCTV and available at the CCHS YouTube channel.

The broadcast ceremony includes remarks from healthcare workers and community leaders, an invocation, live music and a synchronized lighting of civic centers across the county, including Brentwood, Danville, Martinez, Moraga, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Richmond, San Ramon and Walnut Creek, along with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, the Contra Costa County Administration Building and the Save Mt. Diablo Beacon.

Thanks to safe, highly effective vaccines and the hard work of Contra Costa residents to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the county is gradually emerging from the state health order restrictions that have affected every aspect of community life.

We can all play a role in ending the pandemic’s grip on Contra Costa for good – and save lives in the process – by continuing to make healthy choices that reduce the spread of the virus and protect us and our families from COVID-19, such as avoiding large gatherings and close contact with people outside the home, using face coverings and getting vaccinated when it is our turn.

Visit cchealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-833-VAX-COCO (1-833-829-2626) for information and updates about COVID-19 in Contra Costa County, including resources for finding appointments for COVID-19 vaccination and testing.



