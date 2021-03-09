Free document shredding event for seniors at TreVista in Antioch March 27

In coordination with An Elderly Wish Foundation

Please join in this free drive-through mobile shredding event at TreVista in Antioch at 3950 Lone Tree Way or TreVista in Concord at 1081 Mohr Lane on Saturday, March 27, 2021 – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm!

Freewill tax-deductible donations will be accepted for An Elderly Wish Foundation a non-profit granting wishes to seniors in Contra Costa County. Our website is www.elderlywish.org.

Thanks to Tamsen and Anne of TreVista for their support!!



TreVista_ShredIt for Seniors

