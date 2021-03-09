«
»

Free document shredding event for seniors at TreVista in Antioch March 27

In coordination with An Elderly Wish Foundation

Please join in this free drive-through mobile shredding event at TreVista in Antioch at 3950 Lone Tree Way or TreVista in Concord at 1081 Mohr Lane on Saturday, March 27, 2021 – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm!

Freewill tax-deductible donations will be accepted for An Elderly Wish Foundation a non-profit granting wishes to seniors in Contra Costa County. Our website is www.elderlywish.org.

Thanks to Tamsen and Anne of TreVista for their support!!

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


TreVista_ShredIt for Seniors


This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 4:27 pm and is filed under Community, Seniors. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply