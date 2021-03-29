Congressman DeSaulnier to host Coronavirus and Education Town Hall with state, county superintendents March 30

He will be joined by California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Contra Costa Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey and UCSF child psychiatry expert Dr. Petra Steinbuchel

Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-11) announced that he will host a town hall on Tuesday, March 30th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. PT on the impact of coronavirus on students and getting back to school. The event will be held live on Zoom and on DeSaulnier’s official Facebook page.

DeSaulnier will be joined by a panel of experts to discuss school safety, learning loss, and mental and behavioral health support, including:

Tony Thurmond, California Superintendent of Public Instruction;

Lynn Mackey, Contra Costa Superintendent of Schools; and

Dr. Petra Steinbuchel, Director of the UCSF Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Portal.

This will be the Congressman’s 128th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress. Contra Costa residents will have an opportunity to submit questions before the event and live during the town hall.

Coronavirus and Education Virtual Town Hall

Tuesday, March 30th

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

This event is open to the public and press.

To RSVP, submit a question, or request special accommodations, visit https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or call (925) 933-2660.



DeSaulnier Thurmond Mackey & Steinbuchel

