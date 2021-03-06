Cielo Mexican Supermarket to open at 18th and A Streets in Antioch in March

Family-owned store will offer wide selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood, breads, pastries and meals prepared daily

By Allen Payton

Owners Hector and Fabiola Gomez, and her parents, Luis and Lupita Ayala, are excited about opening their next grocery store, Cielo Supermarket, in Antioch. Located at the former site of the Grocery Outlet in the shopping center at 1818 A Street, the store is expected to open on March 22, and will be the only grocery store in Antioch north of Highway 4.

The history of Cielo Supermarket dates back to years of Mexican traditions and customs. It is a family business founded by Hector and Fabiola along with her parents. Together they have over 30 years of experience serving the Contra Costa community from Hector’s family markets, Las Montañas Supermarkets.

Lupita brings the heart to Cielo with her passion to cook with love and bursts of unimaginable flavor. Together, inspired by their Mexican roots, they and their associates will use all their knowledge, dedication and devotion to their Cielo Supermarket and share it with love and appreciation to all their customers.

Cielo in Spanish means sky, and the sky is the limit for what they offer and what you want from a Mexican supermarket. Besides a wide and assorted variety of products from national, Mexico and Latin America brands of produce and groceries imported from local and international farms, the supermarket will also include a variety of departments:

Cocina de Lupita taqueria, which they refer to as the “Heart of Cielo”, will feature authentic chile verde, carne en su jugo, burritos, tacos, ceviches, tamales, chiles rellenos, carnitas, chicharrones, carne asada and the must try secret recipe of the artisanal mole. The Jugueria, the juice bar , will offer agua frescas, horchata and fresh jugos/juices; Panaderia offering breads and pastries baked fresh daily; a Tortilleria offering fresh chips, tortillas and masa for tamales; Pasteleria offering decorated cakes, cupcakes, fruit tarts, fruit and mosaic jellies, rice pudding, flan and chocoflan, chocolate covered strawberries and other desserts; Cremeria Deli offering a variety of cremas/sour cream, cheeses, ham and chorizo from different regions of Mexico and Central America, including their own Cielo Supermarket brand chorizo, made with hand selected ingredients; Carniceria, meat department, offering an extensive variety and selection of delicious marinated meats including beef, pork and chicken, meats, cut daily by their certified and well-trained expert butchers; Mariscos, seafood department, offering an assorted selection of your favorite fresh, quality seafood direct from the sea including fish, shrimp, crab and lobster; and for los niños, the children, they will offer a Candy Shop with sweets, treats and piñatas!

The family is committed to providing memorable experiences to their guests, associates and their community, which is their main mission.

“Our values are founded on sharing our Latino heritage through traditions, customer service culture, food, aromas and flavors that awaken your palate and the senses,” Hector said. “Let us transport you to a unique and incomparable experience that will invite you to return to our store again.”

Cielo Supermarket guarantees the quality, excellence and freshness of each of their products. They are proudly made fresh daily at their location by the hands of their expert associates, who give their work and put best effort with passion and dedication, to achieve a product worthy of the Cielo Supermarket’s seal.

“Discover for yourself the new customer service experience, the quality of our meals, the family atmosphere and the authentic flavor of Mexico in each of our products with the Cielo Supermarket seal of quality,” said Fabi.

“We are sure you will love it!” said Luis. “Los esperamos pronto,” added Lupita, which means “we hope to see you soon.”

The store will be opening at 5:00 a.m. so people who need to go to work early can stop by and get their breakfast burritos, coffee, pastries to go.

“We are so happy to contribute with not only serving the needs of the households with their meal prep but also, we are happy to be providing jobs to the Antioch community,” Fabi shared. “We are adding a twist of modern to a traditional Mexican store look that everyone is used to seeing.

“So excited to share our store with Antioch!” she added.

Visit their website for more information at www.cielosupermarket.com and be sure to like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for daily and weekly specials and more.



Share this:



Cielo Supermarket inside 2





Cielo Supermarket inside 1





Cielo Supermarket outside





Cielo Supermarket owners

