Antioch’s Markstein highlights successful women in leadership with SF Business Times rankings, 30-year work anniversary of female president

Woman-owned and operated, fourth-generation company with multiple women in leadership roles, Markstein represents successful example of diversity and inclusion for other companies to follow

ANTIOCH, Calif. – March 17th, 2021 – In honor of International Women’s Day this month, Markstein Sales Company, the largest woman-owned and operated wholesale beverage distributor in Northern California, today announced that it has been ranked by San Francisco Business Times as the 8th Largest Women-Owned Business in the Bay Area and the 5th Largest in the East Bay. This significant ranking highlights the long-term efforts and success of company President, Laura Markstein, who is celebrating her 30th work anniversary this month.

Markstein began working at the company in March 1991 as the Consumer Awareness and Education manager. After spending time in nearly every position at the company, she became President in 2001 and has focused on continuing the strong legacy of her family, while also creating new opportunities for women.

“Closing the gap on gender diversity is a critical issue on a global basis and must start from the top and migrate into every part of an organization, in every industry,” said Laura Markstein, President of Markstein Sales Co. “Women-owned businesses represent a tremendous opportunity to level the playing field, particularly in male-dominated industries such as the beer distribution business, where we’ve demonstrated continued success for generations. This recognition from the San Francisco Business Times reflects not only my role as company owner, but includes the female General Manager and female leads throughout the company who help spearhead our accomplishments.”

The San Francisco Business Times rankings are based on revenue from 2019 and with the requirement that the company be at least 51 percent woman-owned, something that Markstein Sales Co. is uniquely proud of as a fourth-generation, 102-year-old company.

Women-owned businesses represent a growing trend in many industries. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, there were more than 11.6 million firms owned by women, employing nearly 9 million people, and generating $1.7 trillion in sales as of 2017. In addition, women-owned firms accounted for 39 percent of all privately held firms and contributed 8 percent of employment and 4.2 percent of revenues.

Recognizing Laura Markstein’s commitment to helping women achieve success at all levels, she was recently appointed to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for Constellation Brands.

“At Constellation Brands, our commitment to diversity and inclusion is part of our culture and is strongly reinforced by our CEO and executive team who have committed $100 million in women founded and owned business, increased representation on our board and at the executive levels, and committed to our own women through leadership development programs both for senior and mid-level women,” said Sarah Bettman at Constellation Brands, a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits. “We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion have never been more important than they are today, which is why we take deep pride in our partnership with women-owned businesses such as Markstein Sales Company. Recognizing Laura Markstein’s leadership in the beer and beverage industry, and her proven commitment to helping women achieve success at all levels, she was recently appointed to the newly formed Social Equity Committee spearheaded by Constellation Brands. Through the Social Equity Committee, Constellation is partnering with a number of distributors across beer, wine and spirits to identify ways to work together to enhance social equity within their respective companies, the beverage alcohol industry and the local communities they serve.”

