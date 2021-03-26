Antioch Police seek public’s help in March 9 drive-by shooting attempted murder of two men

Release photos from security camera video of vehicle of interest at the scene

By Detective Tom Smith #5376, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Antioch Police Investigators are asking the public for help regarding the March 9, 2021 attempted murder (shooting) of two adult males in the 2100 block of Aspen Way. During the investigation of this case, surveillance video showing a vehicle of interest was obtained. The vehicle appeared to be a dark blue 4-door Hyundai Sonata, with significant passenger side damage. Additionally, it appeared as though the rear driver side brake light may be nonoperational. (See related article)

The Antioch Police Department is seeking information regarding the attempted murder, as well as information about the vehicle of interest.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located a sedan stopped in the street with several bullet holes in it. The vehicle was unoccupied. Officers quickly learned that the vehicle was occupied by two male victims who were wounded and fled to a nearby residence. The suspect(s) responsible for the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle and were not located.

The victims, 21 and 22 years old, were found to have both been shot. Officers immediately began providing first-aid and called for emergency paramedics. Ultimately, both victims were transported to local area hospitals. One was transported by ambulance, and the other was transported by helicopter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tom Smith at (925) 779-6876 (tsmith@antiochca.gov). You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



