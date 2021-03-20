Antioch Police seek help identifying minivan possibly used in August drive-by shooting murder

By Detective John Cox #5705, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

Antioch Police Investigators are asking the public for help regarding the August 29, 2020 drive-by shooting murder of Daunzhay Young. During the investigation of this case, surveillance video showing a vehicle of interest was obtained. The vehicle appeared to be a silver Ford Windstar minivan. The minivan had distinct damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side brake light. Additionally, the minivan had a “stick-figure” family sticker on the rear window. The Antioch Police Department is seeking information regarding the murder of Daunzhay Young as well as information about the vehicle of interest. (See related article)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 779-6866 (jcox@antiochca.gov), Detective Robert Gerber at (925) 779-6943 (rgerber@antiochca.gov). You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Original News Release:

On 8/29/20, at approximately 10:07 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the 1800 block of Tioga Pass Way on the report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one male victim down on the sidewalk. The victim was found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began providing first-aid and CPR until emergency paramedics arrived at the scene to take over. The victim succumbed to his injuries and passed at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area and has not been located. The victim in this case appears to have been targeted by the suspect(s).

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.



Minivan possibly used in 082920 shooting murder

