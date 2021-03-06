Antioch Police asking for public’s input on City’s first Local Roadway Safety Plan

By Antioch Police Department

ATTENTION Citizens of Antioch!!

The Antioch Police Department is participating in the City of Antioch’s first Local Roadway Safety Plan to identify potential traffic safety projects. The consultant running the project created a website that provides an overview of the project including updates as the project moves forward.

As part of that process, we are asking YOU to visit the project’s website and submit any suggestions you have regarding problem locations. The consultant is seeking ANY and ALL ideas as they relate to:

Roadway design

Engineering

Lighting and signage issues

Observed traffic violations

Suggestions for enforcement efforts

Drumroll please….

The project website link is: www.antiochsafestreets.com.

From here, continue to the link titled “Report Concern.”

We at the Antioch Police Department are hoping to solicit a LARGE amount of participation from our community in this reporting effort, so the consultant will have a significant amount of information to work from in drafting a comprehensive roadway safety plan.

Thank you in advance to our citizens…we hear you!!



Share this:



Safe Streets interactive map

