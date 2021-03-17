Antioch Police arrest teen girl from San Leandro for attempted San Francisco carjacking

By San Francisco Police Department

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at approximately 4:58 PM officers from Richmond Police Station responded to an attempted carjacking that just occurred at ‘Safeway’ on the 700 block of 7th Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and met with the 75-year-old female victim who was suffering from injuries sustained during the incident. Officers summoned medics who treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told the officers she drove into the ‘Safeway’ parking lot. After the victim parked her car an unknown female approached her and asked to borrow her cell phone to call a family member. The victim handed the female her cell phone and was suddenly attacked by the female and two additional suspects. The victim was assaulted and dragged while being robbed of her wallet and keys. After obtaining the victim’s keys the suspects jumped into the victim’s car. A male bystander saw the commotion in the parking lot and came to the victim’s aid. The suspects then backed the car into the bystander while trying to steal the car. The bystander hit the rear window of the victim’s car, which shattered upon impact with his bare hand and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. When the rear window shattered the suspects exited the car and jumped into an awaiting vehicle that fled the scene. Additional witnesses recorded portions of the incident and along with the Good Samaritan provided officers information that assisted in identifying the suspect vehicle. A felony want was placed on the suspect vehicle.

The SFPD Robbery Unit who investigates carjacking incidents took over the investigation.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, at approximately 5:09 PM the SFPD was notified that the Antioch Police Department located the suspect vehicle and detained three occupants. One of the occupants was identified as one of the suspects in the carjacking. Officers from Richmond Police Station responded to Antioch, placed the suspect under arrest, and had the vehicle towed to San Francisco. The suspect is a 16-year-old female from San Leandro, California. The female was transported and booked into San Francisco’s Juvenile Justice Center for felony charges of Carjacking (215 PC), Robbery (211 PC), Aggravated Assault (245(a)(1) PC), Elder Abuse (368(b)(1) PC), and Conspiracy (182PC).

The investigation on the identities of the three other suspects remains open and active.

The victim and the Good Samaritan are recovering from their injuries and are cooperating with the investigation. The victim was very appreciative of the swift response and kindness of the Good Samaritan, witnesses, and police officers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.



