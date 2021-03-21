Antioch, East County youths win Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship

After winning at the Oakland Diocese Chapter level, two Antioch youths and three others from East County advanced to the State Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship where they had great success. Here are the results:

Eric Mendoza of Antioch is STATE CHAMPION in the 14-Year-Old Boys competition;

Lilyana Ponce of Antioch took 2nd Place at State in the 12-Year-Old Girls category;

Ryan Wisely of Oakley is STATE CHAMPION for 9-Year-Old Boys;

Kylie Wisely also of Oakley is STATE CHAMPION in the 13-Year-Old Girls competition; and

Brigida Coria of Brentwood is STATE CHAMPION in the 14-Year-Old Girls category

Mendoza and Ponce had won in the first round in the Antioch competition. (See related article)

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and jurisdictional competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters based on scores from the jurisdiction-level competitions. All boys and girls ages 8 to 14 are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

Council #3265 in Antioch, CA is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.



