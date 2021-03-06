Antioch Council to consider purchasing police body-worn, car cameras, new APD software Tuesday night

$2.8 million for cameras, software, staffing for first five years; plus $381,000 for department integrated data software for first three years

“It’s a total game changer for us” – Antioch Police Chief T Brooks

By Allen Payton

After then-Mayor Wade Harper in June 2016 proposed the use of police body cameras, now with a majority of council members who have asked for them and car cameras, and as part of the current mayor’s Police Reform Month with support and no opposition from the public, during their Tuesday, March 9 meeting, the Antioch City Council will finally consider approving the purchase of police body-worn and car cameras, and software and hiring staff to support them. In addition, they will consider purchasing new software for the entire police department to integrate all their data.

“It’s a total game changer for us,” Antioch Police Chief T Brooks said when reached for comment. “Not only will it significantly improve our ability to move towards an intelligence-led, evidence-based model of policing, it will also help reduce costs and allow us to work more efficiently.”

Also, as part of the police reform proposals, and at the urging of Mayor Pro Tem and District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson, the council will receive a presentation from Contra Costa County Health Services entitled Behavioral Health Community Crisis Response and provide staff with direction on whether to work with the county’s new program, as proposed by District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica, which begins in June, or have the city form their own mental health crisis response team. That will be instead of dispatching police officers to what are known as 5150 calls. Behavioral Health Community Crisis Response presentation

Camera Contracts & Costs

The five-year contract with Axon Enterprises Inc. to purchase the body worn and in-car camera hardware and operating system software and will cost about $1.4 million and will run from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026. An additional $15,000 will be spent on Evidence.com/CAD/RMS interface computer software from Mark 43. Finally, one Lead Police Records Technician and one Police Records Technician will need to be hired, at a total initial, annual cost of $263,819 for a total estimated five-year cost of $1.33 million.

The first-year costs for the Axon Enterprises camera software will be about $420,000, and a little more than $250,000 per year for each of the following four years. Axon body & dash cam presentation

Body Cams Can Take Video, Audio & Photos

According to the city staff report, the body worn cameras for 122 officers will cost $1,007,767.33 and they system is a singular unit that an officer will wear while on-duty. The camera is worn on the uniform and is forward facing. The camera can record video and audio, as well as capture still photographs. These cameras will upload content from the camera to Axon’s secure cloud-based storage system when they are docked for charging. The cameras will also include mounting hardware.

Two Cameras Per Car

According to the city staff report, the car camera system is composed of two cameras and will cost $414,341.55 for 49 vehicles. The front is mounted on the inside of the car and faces forward, capturing video. The second is mounted in the backseat area and records the backseat area of the car. Both cameras can record video and audio from inside the car and upload content to Axon’s secure cloud-based storage through the car’s mobile data computer hotspot. Police vehicles will also be outfitted with an interior and exterior antenna, modem, and hub for data.

Training Period Two to Eight Months

Axon can have the entire police department trained and using body worn cameras in as little as 60 days from the execution of the contract. The time for training and using vehicle cameras is expected to take six to eight months.

New Department Wide Software

In addition, the council will consider purchasing new police department software for agency-wide data integration into one platform for real-time decisions including from body and dash cams. The only company that offers it is Peregrine Technologies, requiring approval of a special, sole source purchase request by the council. The three-year purchase agreement for a software license will cost $127,000 annually for a total of $381,000. Peregrine Technologies presentation

In Contra Costa County, the same software is being used by Pittsburg and San Pablo Police Departments.

“Our complex and layered information sources now flow into one platform which can be easily understood by staff, partners, and community members alike. We now have an accessible visual representation of our entire department,” said San Pablo Police Captain Brian Bubar.

Tuesday’s regular council meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. and is available to watch via Comcast channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or live stream at www.antiochca.gov/government/city-council-meetings/live/.

If you wish to provide a written public comment, you may do so any of the following ways by 5:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting: (1) Fill out an online speaker card, located at www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card, or (2) Email the City Clerk’s Department at cityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us.

To provide oral public comments during the meeting, click the following link to register in advance to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://www.antiochca.gov/speakers or by dialing (925) 776-3057. The City cannot guarantee that its network and/or the site will be uninterrupted. To ensure that the City Council receives your comments, you must submit your comments in writing by 5:00 p.m. the day of the City Council Meeting.



