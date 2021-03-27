After shooting into family’s home and stand-off barricaded Antioch gunman arrested Friday night

Both SWAT and Crisis Negotiating Team called to scene, K9 officer locates suspect in bathroom

By Acting Sergeant James Colley #4705, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Antioch Police dispatch received calls of shots fired at multiple addresses in the 2200 block of Mandarin Way in the Sycamore area of the city. Upon arrival, 0fficers determined a 39-year-old estranged family member had arrived at one of the residences unannounced. The suspect was acting paranoid and without explanation began firing shots inside of the house which also penetrated the neighboring residence. Officers were able to safely evacuate the family members and learned the suspect was still inside the house armed.

A perimeter was set up and nearby residences were evacuated for safety. As a result, a SWAT call out was initiated as well as the Crisis Negotiating Team (CNT) response. The SWAT team responded with their Rescue Vehicle, which allowed for safe deployment of officers and provided ballistic cover in the event of gunfire from the suspect.

Attempts to contact the barricaded suspect were initially unsuccessful. The SWAT team was able to have UAV Operators visually clear most of the residence with UAV’s. A police K9 located the suspect locked inside of a bathroom, but he refused to surrender. Antioch Police Crisis Negotiators attempted to establish communication in order to get the suspect to surrender, but he continued to refuse. Eventually the SWAT team deployed chemical agents through the bathroom door. The chemical agents were effective, and the suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident or use of force.

The suspect was identified as Sudan Holland. He received medical treatment at a local hospital for chemical exposure and was booked into Martinez County Jail.



