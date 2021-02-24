Two Antioch teens arrested for shooting man during armed robbery of pharmacy inside Antioch store Wednesday

By Lieutenant Joe Donleavy #6011, Antioch Police Field Services

On Feb. 24, 2021 at approximately 2:02 PM, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to Target at 5769 Lone Tree Way on a report of an armed robbery at the CVS pharmacy inside of the store. While in route, Antioch Police Dispatch received updated reports that someone had been shot at that same location.

Arriving officers located the two suspects in a vehicle as they were attempting to flee the scene. Other officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound at the entrance to the store. The shooting victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ramon Meza-Morales and Raul Garcia, both age 18 and Antioch residents, were arrested and eventually booked into Martinez County Jail for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



APD cars at Target store 022421





Man shot by two robbers at Target store 02-24-21

