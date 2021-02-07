Teen on dirt bike struck by hit and run truck driver in Antioch Saturday evening

Police searching for brown 1990’s Chevrolet pickup

By Corporal James Colley #4705, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On February 6, 2021, at approximately 6:31 pm, APD Officers responded to the 2400 block of E. 18th Street on a report of a juvenile that was hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers learned the 15-year-old male was riding a non-registered dirt bike eastbound on E. 18th Street when he was struck by a pickup truck. Per witnesses on scene, the pickup truck was described as a brown, 1990s Chevrolet. The unknown driver of the truck did not stop and fled the scene, continuing eastbound on E. 18th Street.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The juvenile was transported to a local Bay Area hospital, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



