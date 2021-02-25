«

Teen dropped off at Antioch hospital with gunshot wound early Thursday morning

Unknown suspect; city’s third shooting in two days, fourth in less than a week

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 12:18 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the Sutter Delta Medical Center for an 18-year-old man that was dropped off at the emergency department suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, officers learned the male victim was shot at a location in the 500 block of East 18th Street. Officers responded to the area and collected evidence related to the shooting. The victim provided limited information, and a suspect has not been identified. Currently, the victim is listed in stable condition.

The case will be referred to the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau – Violent Crimes Unit for further evaluation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

