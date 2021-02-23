Six-month Antioch narcotics investigation leads to arrest of three men Tuesday morning

Total of 18 people arrested for weapons, narcotic charges

By Sergeant Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Special Operations Unit (Investigations Bureau)

Over the course of the past six months, the Antioch Police Department has received numerous citizen complaints regarding subjects loitering and selling narcotics in the 1800 block of Cavallo Road. As a result of these citizen complaints, the Antioch Police Department’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) started a six-month investigation into the illegal narcotics trafficking that was taking place in this area. During this investigation, Detectives from the Special Operations Unit, assisted by the Antioch Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team, and the Antioch Police Gang Unit, have recovered 13 firearms and have made numerous arrests for narcotics violations.

As part of this long-term investigation, Detectives from the SOU authored a search warrant for several locations within the City of Antioch. On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at about 9:50 am, Detectives from of the Special Operations Unit, Investigations Division, along with officers from the Problem Oriented Policing Team, Gang Unit, Community Engagement Team and the Traffic Unit served the warrant at the various locations, to include the 1800 block of Cavallo Road.

Over the course of this investigation, 18 individuals have been arrested for various weapons and/or narcotic related violations. Three adult males from Antioch were arrested during today’s operation, ages 30, 47 and 62. The charges ranged from violations of parole, possession of marijuana for sales and possession of cocaine for sales. The Antioch Police Department would like to extend their appreciation to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), and California State Parole for their assistance in this investigation and takedown.

