Search on for suspects in shooting of Antioch woman Wednesday afternoon

By Corporal Steve McElroy #2500, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On February 24, 2021 at approximately 3:48 p.m., Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of W. 20th Street. Further information was reported that a female on scene had been shot, and that two suspects had fled the scene on foot. Upon police officers arriving on scene, a female victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg, according to one witness.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. The suspects in this incident were not located and motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. As of this writing, the case remains under active investigation.

Multiple bullet casings were found on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex on 20th Street. The same witness said, “they sprayed the place pretty bad” and “shot up one of the walls of the apartment.”



Police cars, APD officers & bullet casing locations 022421





Scene of shooting at apt complex on 20th St 022421

