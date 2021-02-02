Retired Antioch resident and sister launch Protective Couture face mask business

For more refined COVID PPE look

By Jackie Lowery

I am an Antioch resident and retired in 2018 from the construction industry after 35 years of working in the Laborers trade. When the Pandemic hit us in March of 2020, I decided to use my experience in refinery PPE (personal protective equipment) and make more fashionable face masks.

My sister, Patricia Bean from Reno, Nevada joined me, as we decided that it was best to use our talents in design, sewing, marketing, and crafting to create fashion forward masks with functionality.

Our company is Protective Couture and our slogan is “Where Safety Meets Fashion!” We use four layers of tightly woven cotton to make five different sizes of unique, hand-made and custom jewelry face masks.

Although wearing a cloth mask does not prevent one from catching the Coronavirus, it does slow the rate of transmission down! From children to adults, we all must do our part in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus and its variants. By wearing a mask, you can help slow the spread of the virus and keep you, your family, and your neighbors safe while looking fashionable!

For more information and to order your fashionable, functionable face mask, visit us at ProtectiveCouture.net.



