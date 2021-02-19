Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-11) will host a virtual Conversation on Race town hall to discuss racial justice in America on Friday, February 19th at 4:00 p.m. with Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D, CA-13) and special guest Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D, MO-05). Internationally recognized expert on civil rights and author, John Powell will also participate in the event. The town hall will be held live on Zoom and will also be viewable through Congressman DeSaulnier’s Facebook page.

The event is the latest in the Conversation on Race series created by DeSaulnier and Lee in order to facilitate more understanding, healing, and progress to help us move forward as a nation. Congressman Cleaver is the former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and the first African American Mayor of Kansas City.

This will be DeSaulnier’s 124th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress. Contra Costa residents will have an opportunity to submit questions before the event and live during the town hall.

Conversation on Race Zoom Town Hall

Friday, February 19, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT

To RSVP, submit a question, or request special accommodations, visit https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or call (925) 933-2660.

This event is open to the public and press.



Share this:



Reps DeSaulnier Lee & Cleaver

