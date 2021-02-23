No representatives of pro-Second Amendment or guns rights organizations included in discussion

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-11) will host a virtual town hall meeting on the state of gun violence prevention in America and Contra Costa on Thursday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m . The event will be held live on Zoom and on Congressman DeSaulnier’s Facebook page (facebook.com/repmarkdesaulnier).

DeSaulnier will be joined by a panel of special guests, including Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton; Michelle Sinnott with Diablo Valley Moms Demand Action (www.momsdemandaction.org); Amanda Wilcox of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence; Dr. Garen J. Wintemute with UC Davis Violence Prevention Program; and Sam Vaughn with the Office of Neighborhood Safety in Richmond.

However, when asked if any representatives from pro-Second Amendment and guns rights organizations will be included, DeSaulnier’s aid, Betsy Arnold Marr responded, “This event is focused on data-driven gun violence prevention efforts and we invited groups in Contra Costa working on this issue as well as the DA and an independent researcher from UC Davis. We hope this event will foster a good discussion and look forward to our constituents bringing their perspectives to the Q&A section.”

This will be DeSaulnier’s 125th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress. Contra Costa residents will have an opportunity to submit questions before the event and live during the town hall.

Solving America’s Gun Problem Virtual Town Hall

Thursday, February 25

3:00-4:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public and press. To RSVP, submit a question, or request special accommodations, visit https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or call (925) 933-2660.



