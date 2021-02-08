Man with knife under mental distress in Antioch neighborhood Sunday afternoon taken to hospital

By Antioch Police Department

Residents in the Hansen Park area of Antioch (in the Black Diamond Hills) may have seen a lot of police activity Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to a call of an individual armed with a knife experiencing mental distress. Upon the arrival of the first officers, the individual ran up the hill (with the knife) toward the park where children were playing. The entire APD dayshift responded (thankfully the next shift was already starting) to secure the park and form a containment perimeter.

Officer Kathain deployed his drone and located the individual still in possession of the knife on the hillside. Over the next hour, Officers Ewart, Milner and Amiri, along with Sergeant Rose, began a dialogue with him, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. We are glad to say the situation was safely resolved and he is now on his way to the hospital for emergency psychiatric intervention.

APD officers train regularly for these situations, including crisis intervention and resolution techniques. We have said this before, but we are so appreciative to our community for giving us the tools and resources necessary to help those who need it the most. If you are experiencing a psychiatric emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital. Remember, we are always here for you.

Knife and APD & Confire on scene 02-07-21

