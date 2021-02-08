Letters: Writer says DA Becton is supposed to be an example, shouldn’t have violated COVID-19 restrictions

Editor:

An open letter to Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

Ms. Becton, have you ever read John Chapter 8 about the woman who was caught doing something wrong? According to the law, she should have been punished. No, she should have been killed because she went against the law. As a lawyer, a judge, and a manager, you are supposed to be a servant of the law in CCC. You hold people accountable to the law and you punish them for breaking it. But who are you to judge them when you put yourself above the law? Do you consider yourself “more privileged?” You are supposed to be an example.

In August 2020, when the governor mandated the county to avoid “gatherings of any size” because of a high health alert for Covid-19, you, nonetheless, disregarded that order and organized an event with 20 – 30 people in attendance. In addition, you announced your plans to all of your neighbors so they could expect a lot of cars in the neighborhood. You say, “I had a wedding in my yard that was really based upon the love that we shared.” Really? Love? Not on the “scientific data?” Not on the state regulations? What about the love for a dying person in the hospital and the spouse is forbidden to be at their bedside? Shouldn’t they be allowed in “for love?” Are you the same person whose office is part of a task force cracking down on violators of state and county coronavirus guidelines? How could you have not known “the rules” for public gatherings? Really?

You are a violator. And you’re in the wrong profession. You should step down. You do not hold the line of integrity this county needs. You have broken trust with the public. You are living a double standard and NOT living by the oath you took in September 2017. You deliberately defied the governor’s order. But the real question is this: Did you knowingly disregard the order because you really don’t believe the coronavirus is truly a serious threat to our society? Perhaps you really believe that the governor is using Covid as an excuse to “mandate” his agenda for the state. Maybe you really believe that having a wedding reception IS a safe event for everyone who attended. Maybe you shouldn’t be on the task force representing state and county “guidelines.”

You took an oath and said, “I solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of an attorney and counselor at law to the best of my knowledge and ability.” Your actions prove otherwise, and you now join the ranks of hypocrites with our governor and his co-horts.

As C.S. Lewis once said, “Whenever you find a man who says he does not believe in a real right and wrong, you will find the same man going back on this a moment later. He may break his promise to you, but if you try breaking one to him, he will be complaining, ‘It’s not fair’ before you can say Jack Robinson.”

Laquetta Franz

Antioch



Share this: