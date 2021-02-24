Formal charges of murder, other crimes filed against suspect in Antioch drive-by shooting and Discovery Bay homicide

Also tied to store robbery in Brentwood; bail lowered from $11 million to $9.8 million

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

This morning detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, Antioch Police Department and Brentwood Police Department jointly filed their cases against 26-year-old Darryon Williams of Stockton. He is the suspect in Saturday’s multiple shooting of first responders in Antioch, a murder in Discovery Bay and robbery in Brentwood. The Contra Costa D.A.’s Office has filed the following charges against Williams:

Murder

Second degree robbery

Shooting from a vehicle

Assault on peace officer/firefighter with semiautomatic firearm (6 counts)

Assault with a semiautomatic firearm (3 counts)

Fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly

Williams remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility. He is being held in lieu of $9,790,270 bail. According to Scott Alonso, PIO for the Contra Costa DA’s Office, Williams’ arraignment will be held Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 1 of the Contra Costa County Superior Court building in Martinez.

The Office of the Sheriff would like to thank the Antioch and Brentwood Police Departments for their assistance during our homicide investigation. The three agencies worked together closely and collaboratively. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the Discovery Bay homicide is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

The Antioch Police Department can be reached at (925) 778-2441. Anonymous text tips can be sent to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH. The Brentwood Police Department can be reached at (925) 809-7911.



