Following pursuit and use of K9, teen, man arrested in Pittsburg for armed robbery of woman at Antioch ATM

Suspect drove faster than 100 MPH on Hwy 4

By Sergeant Brian Rose #4309, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

Antioch Police Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 5859 Lone Tree Way at 12:18 AM Tuesday morning. The victim, a 33-year-old female, was making a cash deposit at the outdoor ATM when two suspects, males age 17 and 21, approached with guns and demanded her money. After the suspects took the victim’s money, they fled the scene in a 4-door dark gray Infiniti. A couple of minutes after the robbery, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 4 at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle but were unable to do so based on the fact it was travelling more than 100 miles per hour.

A few minutes later, the suspect vehicle was located near Los Medanos College in Pittsburg by officers from the Pittsburg Police Department. Officers pursued the vehicle and attempted to disable it using spike strips at the intersection of East Leland Road and Harbor Street. The suspect vehicle swerved to avoid the spike strips and collided with two uninvolved civilian vehicles at the intersection. After the collision, the suspect vehicle continued driving recklessly with no regard for the public and the driver eventually lost control at the intersection of West Leland Road and William Way. The suspect vehicle collided into a power pole. The two suspects subsequently fled from the vehicle on foot. One suspect was taken into custody by use of a police K-9 and the other was apprehended while hiding in the rear yard of a residence near the area of the second accident scene. All involved parties received medical treatment for their injuries.

No officers or civilians were injured during this incident.

The Antioch Police Department would like to extend its gratitude to the Pittsburg Police Department for their assistance during this volatile incident.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



