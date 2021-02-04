Five arrested for human trafficking, 3 rescued in Contra Costa during 7th Annual statewide Operation Reclaim & Rebuild

450 arrests, 39 rescues by more than 100 state, federal and local agencies and tax forces

By Scott Alonso, Public Information Officer, Office of the District Attorney, Contra Costa County

Contra Costa victim service providers and law enforcement agencies participated in the 7th Annual statewide “Operation Reclaim & Rebuild” enforcement event organized by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Taskforce. This operation focuses on rescuing victims of sex trafficking, identifying and arresting their abusers, and disrupting demand for these vulnerable victims. This is the third straight year that Contra Costa has participated in the operation, since organizing its own Human Trafficking Taskforce. (See press conference video.)

“Our collective goal to end human trafficking and exploitation locally and statewide is evidenced in our unified regional and state-wide approach to combat these heinous crimes. The trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable victims will not be tolerated in Contra Costa or California,” said Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

Participating agencies made five arrests and rescued three victims in enforcement action occurring in East and Central Contra Costa County. Statewide, a total of 450 arrests and 39 rescues were made by more than 100 state, federal and local agencies and taskforces.

Contra Costa law service and service provider agencies included:

Contra Costa Human Trafficking Taskforce

Pittsburg Police Department

Brentwood Police Department

Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

Walnut Creek Police Department

Richmond Police Department

San Pablo Police Department

California Highway Patrol

Contra Costa County Probation Department

Community Violence Solutions

Victim-Witness Assistance Program, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

Contra Costa’s Human Trafficking Taskforce brings together local, state and federal law enforcement and prosecution partners who enhance collaboration with victim service partners in order to investigate and prosecute all forms of trafficking our community in a trauma-informed manner while connecting survivors to culturally-competent services and support.

To report suspected trafficking, call the Human Trafficking Tip Line and leave a message: 925-957-8658

To get help, call Community Violence Solutions 24-hour crisis hotline: 1-800-670-7273



Share this:



Op Reclaim & Rebuild 2021 Overview

