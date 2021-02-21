Discovery Bay homicide victim shot by same suspect arrested for drive-by in Antioch Saturday night, search on for suspect’s son and his mother

Suspect identified, being held on $11 million bail

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at about 8:51 PM, Antioch police officers, AMR medics and Con Fire personnel were shot at by a subject in a drive-by shooting. Two were hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and was pursued by numerous law enforcement agencies. The suspect was taken into custody in the City of Richmond. The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Darryon Williams of Stockton.

Later that evening, the Antioch Police Department requested Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies contact a person related to their case and conduct a welfare check at a residence on the 2100 block of Newport Court in Discovery Bay.

Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs arrived at the residence and found the door to the home open. Deputies conducted a protective sweep of the house and discovered a deceased individual inside with apparent gunshot wounds. The person was later identified as 64-year-old Michael Iliff of Discovery Bay.

Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime lab personnel responded to the location. They were assisted by the Antioch Police Department, CHP and other agencies.

Investigators later identified Williams as the suspect in the murder of Iliff. After being interviewed by detectives, Williams was booked today at about 1 PM into the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges: one count of murder and ten counts of attempted murder. He is being held in lieu of $11 million bail.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to locate Williams’ four-year-old son and the mother of the child, 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks of Discovery Bay. She has links to the Stockton/Sacramento area. Detectives have concerns about their safety. They are traveling in a dark colored Audi SUV with California license plate – 8UKN742.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this homicide or the whereabouts of Meeks and her son is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441 or at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.



