Deputy County Librarian, Alison McKee appointed new Contra Costa Librarian  

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has appointed Alison McKee as the next County Librarian. Ms. McKee has been with the Contra Costa County Library since 2002 and was appointed as interim county librarian in October. She previously served as deputy county librarian and has held positions including library assistant, librarian and senior community library manager in her tenure.

“It is exciting to join my colleagues in unanimously appointing Alison McKee as our next County Librarian,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “As an integral member of our library team, Alison will hit the ground running. She knows our library system and is able to continue to focus her and her team’s efforts on reopening our beloved libraries.”

As county librarian, Ms. McKee will oversee the library budget as well as many big projects including an upgrade of the Library’s IT security system and moving the library to a state sponsored broadband network that will increase internet speed at the libraries ten-fold. As deputy, she tackled some difficult and important projects including, project managing the launch of the new website, helping to launch the Library’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, opening the new Brentwood Library, and the project to build the new Pleasant Hill Library.

Ms. McKee looks to build upon the Contra Costa County Library’s reputation by working to implement many new modern library services and initiatives, promote library resources, and coordinate with city and town partners to improve and upgrade library facilities.

“I am honored to serve this county and its many diverse communities,” McKee said. “I know the public misses coming into our libraries and I pledge to continue to work hard to navigate the Library through these challenging times so that we can welcome our library patrons back inside as soon as possible.”

Ms. McKee holds a master’s degree in library and information science from San Jose State University and a bachelor’s in music performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

The County contracted with Teri Black & Company, LLC to conduct the nationwide recruitment. Invitations and recruitment brochures were sent via traditional and electronic mail to 300-400 potential candidates and the recruitment garnered 29 applications. Four semi-finalists were forwarded to the County Selection Committee. After a series of interviews Ms. McKee was chosen for the position and unanimously appointed by the Board of Supervisors.



