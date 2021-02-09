Contra Costa fire agencies join forces with county Health Service to host vaccination clinics

Along with other agencies gear up for ongoing series of weekly East, South and West County vaccination clinics; Week One sees 1,000 vaccinated at first two clinics

By Steve Hill, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Fire agencies across Contra Costa County are collaborating to host the first of many new appointment-only public vaccination clinics for eligible county residents. The combined, multi-agency effort leverages fire EMS and support personnel, along with law enforcement and other agencies, to make a positive contribution to vaccine distribution across the county.

The first of the new fire-service-hosted clinics took place in the City of Hercules Feb. 1 and 2. The Hercules clinics will continue to be operated Mondays and Tuesdays, dependent on vaccine availability. Additional clinics will also be hosted weekly in both east and south county locations.

Current plans, which are subject to change, call for vaccine clinics to be held in east county on select Fridays and Saturdays at Los Medanos College in Brentwood. In south county, clinics are currently planned for select Wednesdays and Thursdays at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon.

The initial goal of the fire-hosted clinics is delivery of 500 vaccinations per day, with each designed to be scalable to 1,000 or more doses based on vaccine availability and Contra Costa County Health Services (CCHS) guidance.

Regardless of location, all vaccination clinics across the county are by appointment only; walk-up or drop-in vaccinations are not available. Eligibility is determined by CCHS and criteria can be reviewed, and appointments made on their vaccine website.

“As providers of emergency medical services across the county, our fire agencies are proud to be able to increase vaccine distribution in order to help further protect the communities we serve,” said Deputy Chief Aaron McAlister, fire rescue mutual aid coordinator for the operational area. “This multi-agency collaboration includes fire and law enforcement agencies, Contra Costa Health Services, community organizations and many volunteers.”

For more on eligibility, and to make an appointment online, visit www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/vaccine. For residents without internet access, the Contra Costa Health Services vaccination call center is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 1-833-829-2626. Additional COVID-19 information is available at the CCHS multilingual call center at 1-844-729-8410.

Residents are urged not to call 911 or non-emergency dispatch numbers for vaccine clinic information and not to show up without an appointment as this will interfere with the vaccination process and potentially delay immunizations for the entire community.

Participating fire agencies include: Contra Costa County Fire, Crockett-Carquinez Fire, East Contra Costa Fire, El Cerrito Fire, Moraga-Orinda Fire, Pinole Fire, Richmond Fire, Rodeo- Hercules Fire, and San Ramon Valley Fire.

Law enforcement participants include the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services and local police departments in Brentwood, Hercules and San Ramon.

In addition to fire and law agencies, Con Fire county ambulance transport Alliance partner AMR is supporting these clinics as are many volunteer organizations. Supporting volunteer groups include Contra Costa County Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) and the Contra Costa County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).

In Hercules, Valley Bible Church is making its facilities available as the clinic site there. Los Medanos College is making space available in Brentwood as is Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. These vaccination clinic locations, as well as many others, are listed and selectable in the Contra Costa Health Services online appointment-setting process or by calling the vaccination call center.

About Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) — A recognized fire service leader — Con Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than a million people across its 304 square-mile District area, and through mutual aid, in and around the 20 cities and unincorporated communities of Contra Costa County, California. With few exceptions, county emergency ambulance transport services are provided by Con Fire through its unique sub-contractor Alliance model. In 2019, the District responded to nearly 78,000 fire and EMS emergencies and dispatched some 95,000 ambulances, providing expert medical care on more than 74,000 ambulance transports. The District, with 26 fire stations and more than 400 employees, is dedicated to preserving life, property and the environment.



ConFire & COVID19 vax & CCHS

