Contra Costa County Supervisors extend eviction protection and rent freeze

At their Board meeting on February 2, 2021, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed Urgency Ordinance No. 2021-04 that continues a temporary eviction moratorium for certain residential tenants and a moratorium on certain residential rent increases through June 30, 2021. The Urgency Ordinance also continues a temporary eviction moratorium for certain commercial tenants through March 31, 2021. Ordinance No. 2021-04 supersedes Ordinance No. 2020-29.

“Even as COVID-19 vaccines distribution gives us hope to ending the pandemic, we recognize the need to continue protections for Contra Costa residents and businesses,” said Supervisor Diane Burgis, Board Chair. “Now is not the time to let down our guard against the virus. We encourage residents to stay vigilant and to seek resources. We will get through this together.”

Read the full document Ordinance No. 2021-04 (PDF). Find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding this ordinance on the County website soon.

For information and resources, visit Contra Costa County at www.contracosta.ca.gov. For COVID-19 updates, visit Contra Costa Health Services at cchealth.org/coronavirus. If you have questions about the coronavirus, contact the multilingual Call Center at 1-844-729-8410, open daily from 8 am to 5 pm. For assistance after hours in multiple languages, please call 211 or 800-833-2900 or text HOPE to 20121.



