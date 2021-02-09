Contra Costa County Clerk’s office to officiate weddings on Valentine’s Day 2021

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach and Engagement Specialist

The Contra Costa County Clerk’s Office will officiate wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day – the most romantic day of the year. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, February 14th. Twenty-one ceremonies will be performed at the Contra Costa County Clerk’s office, located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

“Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday this year and despite the many limitations posed by the pandemic, we are thrilled to offer safe, socially-distant appointments for couples to exchange nuptials on this special and popular day that symbolizes never-ending love,” Assistant Clerk-Recorder Barbara Dunmore said. “Not surprisingly, the appointments filled to capacity very quickly.”

Typically, the County Clerk’s Office officiates Valentine’s Day ceremonies as part of the Destination Wedding program in a picturesque or historic location. The pandemic has caused this program to be put on hold for the near future. It is not likely to resume until the shelter order is lifted.

As with all ceremony appointments offered throughout the pandemic, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office takes precautions to keep our constituents and our staff safe. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place and ceremonies will be conducted with a glass barrier between the couple and the officiant. Only the couple getting married will be permitted in our lobby.

All appointments for the Sunday ceremonies have been filled, and the County Clerk’s Office does not accept walk-in appointments.

Before the ceremony, couples must obtain a marriage license at the main office in Martinez. The civil marriage ceremony fee is $60. Couples can obtain a public marriage license for $86 or a confidential marriage license for $90.

The County Clerk’s Office continues to conduct wedding ceremonies during the week. Couples interested in having their ceremony at the Martinez office must make an appointment. For information about marriage license and ceremony services, go to https://www.ccclerkrec.us/ or call the office at 925-335-7900.



CCC Clerk Valentine’s Day

