Con Fire investigators arrest 7 arson suspects in busy start to new year

First 30+ days sees arrests in 8 separate incidents in Antioch, Concord, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, and Walnut Creek

By Steve Hill, PIO, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) announced today, the arrests of seven arson suspects, in eight separate cases, in just more than 30 days in January and early February.

Working with law enforcement partners in Antioch, Concord, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek, investigators from Con Fire’s Fire Investigation Unit (FIU) investigated and arrested alleged perpetrators of eight separate, intentionally set fires that occurred in and around the county in January and early February.

“Quick work of our investigators in close coordination with law enforcement partners resulted in the identification of seven arsonists threatening our communities in January and February,” said Captain Ryan Graham, Supervisor, Con Fire’s Fire Investigation Unit. “Community involvement is critical to solving cases of arson and the residents of Contra Costa County can help protect us all by confidentially providing arson-related information to the Arson Tip line at 1-866-50-ARSON.”

Investigations continue in some of these cases with further charges expected to be filed. All the cases will be forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office requesting prosecution for arson charges.

Summaries of each of the 30-plus-day-period’s arson arrests follow in the attached fact sheet.

Con Fire’s FIU urges residents to help them fight the crime of arson across the county by calling the Arson Tip line at 1-866-50-ARSON. They caution residents not to hesitate on information that seems too little or unimportant to matter, adding some of the most valuable tips come from residents who were not aware what they saw was very important to the investigation of an incident.

At 1-866-50-ARSON, residents can leave a recorded message about fire-related criminal activity in English or Spanish. Tips can be anonymous, but all tips are treated confidentially. Fire investigators sometimes need additional information, so inclusion of name and phone number is encouraged.



