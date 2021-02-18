Cancer Support Community SF Bay Area awarded grant from Stanford to address impact of cancer on underserved populations

Black cancer patients of Antioch satellite center opened last year will benefit

By Alexandra Rubin, Director of Communications

Walnut Creek-based Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area (CSC) is honored to be awarded a Community Partnership Seed Grant from the Stanford Cancer Institute.

CSC staff, along with CSC board member and Stanford physician, Anjali Sibley, MD, MPH, will conduct a qualitative needs assessment identifying the psychosocial needs of Black cancer patients and their families and barriers to accessing services.

“We are so grateful to the Stanford Cancer Institute for their generosity in making this important work possible,” says Dr. Sibley.

Rob Tufel, MSW, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Support Community said, “This project is just part of CSC’s efforts to better meet the needs of cancer patients in underserved communities. Racial health disparities have long been known, but it’s time for everyone working in the cancer community to redouble our efforts to reduce cancer inequities for people of color facing cancer.”

CSC also opened a satellite center in Antioch, last year, at 3505 Lone Tree Way, Suite 3, as part of their ongoing efforts to provide support directly to cancer patients and their families in underserved communities.

The ultimate goal of this project is to use the results to develop programs that better meet the needs of Black cancer patients and their families. This information will also be shared with the community and the CSC network of 39 affiliates across the United States as part of CSC’s efforts to address racial inequities in supportive cancer care.

About Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area

Cancer Support Community provides comprehensive, integrative care – including counseling, support groups, nutrition training, exercise classes, emergency financial assistance, and patient education programs – for people with cancer, their caregivers, and their families. Our evidence-based services enable cancer patients to partner with their medical teams to manage their treatment and recovery most effectively, increase their chances for survival, reduce their chances of recurrence, and provide for the highest possible quality of life. All CSC services are always provided free of charge and are being offered virtually during the pandemic. With services provided at our Walnut Creek center, in local medical centers throughout the Bay Area, and now in Antioch, we serve more than 2,200 people annually. Visit www.cancersupport.net for more information.



