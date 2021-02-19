Antioch, Walnut Creek among 12 Nor Cal Kaiser hospitals rated best in nation for maternity care

Included in Newsweek’s “Best Maternity Hospitals 2021” report for providing high-quality care to mothers, babies and families

By Kerri Leedy, PR and Media Relations Manager, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are among the top hospitals in the nation for excellence in maternity care, according to Newsweek magazine’s “Best Maternity Hospitals 2021” report.

Twelve Northern California Medical Centers earned top marks for providing safe, high-quality care to moms and their new babies. This is the second consecutive year Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals have been recognized for meeting rigorous standards for maternity care, including low C-section rates, elective early deliveries and for following important protocols to safely protect new moms and their babies. Last year, 43,534 babies were delivered at Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals.

The following Kaiser Permanente hospitals received the “Best Maternity Hospitals 2021” designation: Antioch, Walnut Creek, Modesto, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, Vallejo and.

The national designation, awarded to only 217 hospitals in the United States, and only 34 in California, identifies leading maternity care programs that have met or exceeded rigorous quality and safety standards. Kaiser Permanente has a total of 20 hospitals that received the elite designation, representing nearly 10% of those named to the prestigious list — and nearly 60% of those listed in California.

“This recognition acknowledges our commitment to exceeding the standards for excellence in maternity care as we keep our patients healthy and safe while delivering personalized care,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Our highly skilled care teams and integrated care delivery system allow us to provide the best experience and outcomes for new parents and their babies.”

“Our care teams put moms’ and babies’ well-being at the center of every decision we make, ensuring they are provided with the safest care possible,” said Richard S. Isaacs, MD, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “We are proud of this recognition and the commitment by our physicians and staff who help ensure that our parents and their babies receive the highest standard in maternity care.”

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals have been a leader in providing innovative approaches to maternal care, including our Supporting Vaginal Birth Program that resulted in marked decreases in cesarean birth for first-time moms, and the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Program, which helps new mothers recover more quickly after delivering by cesarean section with enhanced early mobility and improved pain control minimizing the use of narcotics. A focus on breastfeeding is also integral to Kaiser Permanente’s maternity care, which has proven health benefits for both baby and mom.

Newsweek’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals demonstrate the highest performance in the United States as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Designated hospitals meet Leapfrog’s rigorous standards for excellence in maternity care — including low rates of C-section, episiotomy (an incision to enlarge the vaginal opening for childbirth) and early elective delivery — and follow important protocols to protect moms and babies, among other measures. Additionally, all honored hospitals must have earned either an A, B or not scored on the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

For more detail on methodology and a complete list of designated maternity care programs, visit Newsweek’s “Best Maternity Hospitals 2021.”

