Antioch Rotary Club to host annual girls empowerment virtual event for 8th grade girls

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Antioch Rotary Club and Antioch Unified School District will host a virtual Day of Empowerment for 700 8th-grade girls in celebration of International Day of the Girls. Our theme this year is “Unity” and will be the focus during the 3½-hour Zoom event.

“We are very committed to the success of the youth in our community of Antioch. We want our young ladies to know their options are not limited and there is a wide range of careers available to them,” said Tirrell Muhammad, Antioch Rotary President.

The virtual event will include keynote speaker San Francisco Mayor London Breed and will kick off with motivational speaker Tracie Berry McGhee, M.Ed. She will lead her “I am Enough” series, which rallies against society’s pressure for girls to be perfect.

In addition, a panel discussion will be held featuring four community leaders and positive female role models. AUSD Superintendent Stephanie Anello, infectious disease specialist Dr. Yenjean Hwang, probation officer LaTasha Jones and chemical engineer Caroline Salazar will discuss their professional careers and answer questions from students. Each panelist was chosen to inspire young women to pursue their future goals and aspirations.

As part of this project, the Antioch Rotary Club has been working closely with the principals of all Antioch middle schools, along with two charter schools and Holy Rosary.

“Antioch Rotary is very proud to be involved with AUSD and their middle schools to bring such a powerful program to our young ladies, again this year,” Muhammad added. “We hope to also bring our Kings’ Conference which focuses on African American males in the spring.”

For further information regarding this program or the Kings’ Conference, contact program coordinator Sal Sbranti, at salsbranti@comcast.net.



