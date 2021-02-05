«

Antioch POP Unit makes arrests for illegal pot sales and gun Thursday

Photos: APD

By Antioch Police Department

With issues arising in the Sycamore area, our Problem-Oriented Policing Unit took a directed approach to solve some of the ongoing problems. Today’s results ended with several arrests for marijuana sales, two vehicles towed, and an arrest for possession of an unregistered firearm.

The POP team would love to hear from you in ways they can help with crime in your area. You can email them at popteam@antiochca.gov or send an anonymous text tip to 274637 and use the keyword ANTIOCH.

 

