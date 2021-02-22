Antioch Police officer saves overdosing man Friday night

By Antioch Police Department

On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at about 7:00 pm, Officer Chavez administered two doses of Narcan to a 30-year-old male overdosing on an opiate at a residence in Southeast Antioch. His actions were successful in reviving the man, who was sent to a local hospital.

Did you know APD officers are dispatched immediately to overdose calls and frequently use Narcan to save lives? Many officers are also equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to help those suffering from cardiac arrest.

Do you suffer from drug/alcohol addiction or know someone who does? There is help available from the Contra Costa Health Services Behavior Health Hotline. Substance abuse counselors are available seven days a week by calling toll-free 800-846-1652 or 2-1-1 from within Contra Costa County. You can also visit their website at https://cchealth.org/aod

Together, we can help those who suffer from addiction and their families.



Narcan APD 021921

