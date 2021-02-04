Antioch Police Chief offers annual statistics summary

More details later

Every January, like all law enforcement agencies across the country, we here at the Antioch Police Department work to compile data and statistics from the previous calendar year. As I looked through the numbers, I was overwhelmed with a sense of pride. Pride because I recognized these numbers represented the hard work, dedication, professionalism, and true commitment of the men and women at APD who serve this community with honor and integrity. I’m honored to be their chief, just like I’m honored to be yours! I am thankful for the partnership between the Antioch Police Department and the community we serve, and truly believe it is what makes a positive impact on everyone’s quality of life.

In the next couple weeks, I’ll be sharing more detailed information about 2020, such as crime rate, response times, staffing, etc. But for now, here is just a brief snapshot of some of the numbers I found interesting. I hope you do as well!

Sincerely,

Chief T



APD 2020 stats

