Antioch Police chase of hit-and-run suspects ends in two-car crash, three arrested Friday morning

K-9 officer assists in apprehension of one suspect; shut down portions of Somersville Road for several hours

By Antioch Police Department

Today around 11:27 am, APD Dispatch began receiving 9-1-1 calls reporting a traffic collision at West 10th and G Streets. Callers reported one of the involved vehicle occupants was seen in possession of a firearm. Officers immediately responded and learned from bystanders that the armed individual got into a gold Chrysler 300. Officer Ewart arrived and saw a matching vehicle fleeing the scene. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled and eventually got onto Highway 4 westbound.

The Chrysler exited at Somersville Road, ran a red light and collided with another vehicle exiting eastbound Highway 4. Two occupants in the Chrysler remained at the scene and one fled on foot. Officer Amiri and Canine Purcy located him hiding in the rear of a business and he was arrested along with the other occupants.

Officers found two firearms (including an assault weapon) a ski mask, wig, and different license plates in the vehicle. The Chrysler also had switched license plates mounted on the vehicle. All three individuals in the Chrysler were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The motorist who was hit by their vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD investigators will be determining the Chrysler’s involvement in other potential crimes. We ask residents to please check their cameras in the areas of G Street, West 10th Street, and D Street. If you have any information on this incident, please call our Dispatch Center at (925) 778-2441. You can also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 with the keyword ANTIOCH.

We would like to thank the business owners and employees who helped out officers as we searched for the individual who fled. We extend our thoughts and well-wishes to all those impacted from this incident. We would also like to thank personnel from CHP, Contra Costa Fire and American Medical Response for their assistance at the scene. #antiochpdca @chpgoldengate @contracostacountyfire @amr_social #antiochpdca



