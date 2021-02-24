Antioch Mayor, Police Chief to hold emergency press conference today regarding in-custody death this morning

By Allen Payton

In a notification received at 2:21 p.m., Wed. Feb. 24, 2021, the Antioch Police Department announced an emergency press conference will be held by Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Police Chief Tammany Brooks, today at 4:00 p.m. regarding an in-custody death that occurred in the city, just after midnight this morning.

Other news reports claim it occurred while Antioch Police Officers were administering NARCAN to someone who was overdosing.

Please check back later for more details.



Share this: