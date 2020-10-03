Antioch man shot at gas station Saturday afternoon, police investigating

Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries; fifth shooting in city since last Saturday night; read Councilwoman Torres-Walker’s response; no comment from Mayor Pro Tem Wilson in whose district the shooting occurred

By Antioch Police Department

On February 27, 2021, at approximately 1:34 PM, Antioch police officers were called to the 4600-block of Golf Course Road on a report of a shooting having just occurred. As officers were arriving, a local hospital called to report a shooting victim had just been dropped off at the emergency room.

During the investigation, Officers responded to both scenes and collected evidence related to the shooting. The victim, a 21-year-old male from Antioch, was transferred to another local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the fifth shooting in Antioch since last Saturday night.

The case is being referred to the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau – Violent Crimes Unit for further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson, in whose district (#4) the shooting occurred, less than a block away from her home, did not post any comment about the shooting on her council Facebook page. The only Antioch council member to respond to the shooting on Saturday, and four others in the city over the past week, was District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker. She posted the following on her council Facebook page, Saturday night:

“Again want to acknowledge at this moment families and individuals in our community that have been impacted by gun-related violence not just in the past few days but over the last few years this to must be addressed with credible violence prevention strategies, resources, and good public policy.

Since the death of my brother in 2005 who was shot 23 times coming home from work in the city of Richmond have been committed to fighting gun-related violence in particular and making sure that no one else has to lose their life to this very unnatural experience and their families do not have to suffer as a result of inaction from our local elected officials who could invest in credible violence prevention solutions that can get at the root cause of gun violence in our communities.

I as a resident have for the past 4 years been working with Community groups, the office of Reentry and Justice for Contra Costa County, Pittsburg Police Department, Antioch Police officers, and local ceasefire efforts to try to get our local elected officials here in the city of Antioch to buy into strategies to reduce gun violence.

Antioch was warned years ago that the trends of gun violence was approaching our city and that if we didn’t do something right away it will cost us more in the end in the form of human lives and resources. This call to action fell on deaf ears.

See my correspondence below regarding issues of gun violence early last year and the response from our Antioch police chief as well as then school board member Ellie Householder.

My email: 03/10/2020

Hello City council Members Wilson, Motts, and Chief Brooks

David Muhammad and the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) are in the early stages of exploring a potential violence prevention and intervention efforts to assist us in Antioch. To my understanding they have made many attempts to partner with our leaders in public office and public safety for this great opportunity with very little success.

As many of you may already know our police department is understaffed even and violence with firearms are 50% higher this year than it was last year. Antioch is on the BSCC (Board of state and community corrections) list of cities that needs support in this area and I agree considering recent events. 1.5 million more or less is not enough but it’s a start the RFP for CAL VIP has been released. See attachment.

I am hoping that there is a strong interest in applying for funding and partnering with NICJR. Here are a few important dates that you all should be aware of. March 13, 2020 is the deadline for city departments or CBO to submit a letter of intent. I strongly suggest the city submit a letter with NICJR as a key thought partner. April 10, 2020 is the deadline to submit the full application.

We hope to hear from you all as soon as possible.

More on Cal VIP:

Formerly known as the California Gang Reduction, Intervention & Prevention (CalGRIP) grant, the State Legislature established the California Violence Intervention & Prevention (CalVIP) grant in FY 2017-18. CalVIP encouraged jurisdictions to develop local approaches that would meet the diverse needs of each community.

Until FY 2017-18, eligibility for the CalVIP grant was open only to California cities. By law, cities were required to pass through a minimum of 50 percent of the funds to one or more community-based organizations (CBOs). With the FY 2017-18 Budget, eligibility was extended to include CBOs who can now apply directly for CalVIP funds.

For eleven years, the CalVIP grant was funded annually at $9 million. With the enactment of the FY 2019-20 Budget, a one-time appropriation of $21 million was included, for a total appropriation of $30 million. Of that amount, the FY 2019-20 State Budget Act calls for the BSCC to retain five percent ($1.5 million) for administrative operations and $1 million is earmarked for the City of Los Angeles. The remaining $27.5 million must be distributed through a competitive grant process, administered by the BSCC staff and led by the members of the CalVIP Executive Steering Committee.

Grant Period

Successful proposals will be funded for a three-year grant project period commencing on July 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2023.

However, an additional six months (July 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023) will included in the term of the contract for the sole purposes of:

1) Finalizing and submitting a required Local Evaluation Report, and

2) Finalizing and submitting a required financial audit.

Eligibility to Apply

AB 1603 limits eligibility to cities in California that are disproportionately impacted by violence and the community-based organizations (CBOs) that serve them. Either the city itself or a department within the city may serve as the applicant.

Eligible applicants may not submit more than one proposal.

However, any applicant may apply as a direct grantee and may also be listed as a subgrantee on a different proposal. If an applicant intends to apply directly and is also a subgrantee on another proposal, the proposals cannot be duplicative and must fund separate and unique activities.

As defined by AB 1603, a city is disproportionately impacted by violence if any of the following are true:

(1) The city experienced 20 or more homicides per calendar year during two or more of the three calendar years immediately preceding the grant application.

(2) The city experienced 10 or more homicides per calendar year during two or more of the three years prior to the grant application and had a homicide rate that was at least 50% higher than the statewide homicide rate during two or more of the three calendar years immediately preceding the grant application.

(3) The applicant otherwise demonstrated a unique and compelling need for additional resources to address the impact of homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults in the applicant’s community.

(Penal Code, Section 14131, subd. (e).)

Cheif Brooks response: 03/11/202

Good morning Tamisha,

It appears perhaps you are not fully informed of the current situation involving the Antioch Police Department and our efforts to participate in the Cal VIP grant. We have already had several discussions with the Office of Reentry & Justice, met with David Muhammad on January 24 (along with Pittsburg PD), and have another meeting scheduled on March 17 to discuss our grant application strategies. Additionally, the Antioch Police Department has already submitted a letter of intent to the BSCC.

Therefore, I’m a bit confused with your statement you’ve had “very little success” trying to partner with us. I’m also curious as to how you determined “violence with firearms are 50% higher this year than it was last year” in Antioch?

Partnerships and collaboration such as this depend on trust and open lines of communication. I hope this is something that can be accomplished if we move forward jointly in these efforts.

Ellie Householder even responded as a School board member: 03/11/2020

Tamisha, Chief Brooks, et. al.,

I appreciate all the work you have done to address safety issues in Antioch. As a Board member, I am interested in helping and being involved in any way that is helpful and appropriate. Please let me know if there are meetings I can attend or other ways I can support ya’lls efforts.”

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



