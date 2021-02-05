Antioch businesses asked to participate in Color Our Town in support of the Class of 2021

By Denise Rundall

I am asking businesses in Antioch to support the Class of 2021. All I am asking is if you can support our senior class of 2021 by putting up the school colors on the third Friday of each month until graduation week. If you decorate your business in the school colors and let me know I will add your business name and a picture (if I get one) on the Adopt a 2021 Senior Antioch High Facebook. I will also provide the picture and business name to the other schools to see if they can add your picture/name to their Facebook page.

Participating businesses will also be featured on a special page on the Antioch Herald website: Color Our Town 2021 | Antioch Herald

Just by supporting our Antioch senior class(es) of 2021 your business will get free advertising!

Here is a list of the dates and school colors for decorating.

Decorate on:

Friday, February 19

Friday, March 19

Friday, April 16

Friday, May 21

Graduation week is Monday, June 14 through Friday June 18, 2021

Schools, Colors and Mascots

Antioch High School – Black and Gold, mascot is Panther

Bidwell High School – Purple, White, and Black, mascot is Bulldogs

Deer Valley High School – Teal and Black, mascot is Wolverines

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School – Light Blue, Yellow, and Lime Green, mascot is Diamond Backs

Live Oak High School – Maroon and Silver, mascot is Pegasus

Prospects High School – Teal and White, mascot is Hawks

Cornerstone Christian School – Navy Blue and Yellow, mascot is the Cougars

P.S. If you are planning on doing anything special for the seniors let me know so we can advertise it to the students! Let’s help make our Antioch Seniors’ year special!

Rundall is a parent of a 2021 High School Senior in Antioch. She can be reached at (925) 305-9993 or drundall6@gmail.com.



