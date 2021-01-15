Three men shot in Antioch Thursday night, police seek shooters

By Corporal James Colley #4705, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at approximately 6:50 pm, The Antioch Police Department responded to the 1100 Block of Sycamore Drive on a report of a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival to the area, Antioch Police Officers located three adult males who sustained gunshot wounds. The male victims were all transported to local Bay Area hospitals and are listed in stable condition. The suspect shooters were seen fleeing the area prior to police arrival and were not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: