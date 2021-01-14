Raley’s Food For Families raises almost $18,000 from Antioch store customers for local food bank

Raley’s non-profit sets new record with 43% increase in total year-over-year donations raising over $3 million for California, Nevada food banks

By Kevin Buffalino, Public Relations & Partnerships Manager, Raley’s

Raley’s Food For Families Annual Holiday Drive raised over $3 million throughout the 2020 holiday season, the largest amount ever donated in the organization’s 35 years of hosting the event. The donations, which came from customers in-store and online between November 2 and December 31, will provide more than three million meals for those suffering from food insecurity in northern California and Nevada.

One of Raley’s 12 regional food bank partners is the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, and $483,825.00 was raised for them during this year’s Annual Holiday Drive. The customers at the Raley’s and Nob Hill Foods stores in Contra Costa County donated the following amounts to provide meals for their food insecure neighbors:

Raley’s

Antioch – $17,932

Brentwood – $23,100

Oakley – $17,393

San Pablo – $21,516

Nob Hill Foods

Martinez – $26,025

San Ramon – $17,662

Walnut Creek – $25,431

“The generosity we have seen this past year within the communities we serve is incredible,” said Becca Whitman, Executive Director of Raley’s Food For Families. “It is no secret that 2020 was an especially difficult year, so we cannot thank our customers enough for their outpouring of support to help their neighbors in need during even the toughest of times. They are the ones who truly deserve the recognition.”

Raley’s Food For Families works every day to alleviate hunger locally by partnering with 12 regional food banks across the company’s footprint in northern California and Nevada. This year’s Annual Holiday Drive was especially important because these partners, which typically serve 1.4 million food insecure individuals each month, saw an increase of an average of 95% in those using their services in 2020.

Although this year’s Annual Holiday Drive has ended, Raley’s accepts donations year-round at check stand pin pads at all store locations and online to support Food For Families. Donations stay local to aid the communities in which they were made, and Raley’s covers all administrative costs for Food For Families, ensuring one hundred percent of donations benefit food bank partners and those in need.

To learn more about Raley’s Food For Families or to donate, visit raleys.com/foodforfamilies.

About Raley’s Food For Families

Raley’s Food For Families is a registered 501(c)3 organization providing food to Feeding America food banks and their network of partner agencies. The year-round program serves the communities of Northern California and Western Nevada through Raley’s, Bel Air Market, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source stores.

Raley’s Food For Families began as a holiday food drive in 1986 and was founded by Co-Chairman and Owner Joyce Raley Teel and CEO emeritus Charles Collings. In the past 35 years, the organization has raised over $42 million and 40 million pounds of fresh, wholesome food. With a long-standing commitment to local communities, Raley’s Food For Families continues to grow and thrive as an organization dedicated to health and happiness for those experiencing food insecurity. Raley’s covers 100% of the administrative costs for the non-profit, meaning 100% of donations go directly to the food bank partners.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



