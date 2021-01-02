Parking and circulation improvements at Antioch BART Station in January

As we expand parking at Antioch Station, we will be making some modifications to the existing parking lot to increase permit parking. Effective January 11, 2021, Lot B, which is the parking area directly in front of Antioch Station, will be converted to all permit parking. The only exceptions are that the ADA stalls will remain fee parking and the motorcycle stalls will remain free. These modifications require adjustments in signage and pavement markings.

All parking stalls that are to be closed temporarily for construction will be signed at least 72 hours in advance. Please look out for barricades and signage to guide you around the work areas during this time.

Please see the attached map of work areas and the final parking lot configuration. Be advised that the final configuration will require customers parking in the solar panel covered lot (Lot B) to display a BART parking permit, available from Select-a-Spot.com. Fee parkers may park in the adjacent parking lots. Additional fee parking (roughly 850 parking stalls) will also be available Spring 2021.

We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this construction.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, some BART projects, including Antioch Station Parking Expansion Project, have been designated as essential. For this reason, construction activities on the Antioch Station Parking Expansion Project will continue for the time being. BART and Contractors will ensure that workers comply with all CDC guidelines including the social distancing requirement. BART and Contractors will make adjustments as updates to the current situation are provided.



Antioch BART Station Parking map

