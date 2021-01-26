Oakland woman dies in solo crash off Hwy 4 between Antioch and Oakley early Sunday morning

By CHP Contra Costa

Early this morning at about 2:45am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle crash on SR-160 northbound, at Main Street. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, it was determined that a solo black Hyundai Elantra had veered off the roadway into the center median and collided into the center concrete guardrail. It then plunged down onto Main Street located below SR-160.

The solo female driver (25-year-old woman from Oakland) was ejected from the Hyundai and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of her identity.

Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this collision, but it is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it and have not spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



