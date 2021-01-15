Multi police agency traffic enforcement results in 71 citations in Antioch Wednesday
By Antioch Police Department
Several motor officers from East County agencies collaborated on Wednesday to provide extra traffic enforcement in Antioch and Oakley.
Together with Pittsburg PD, Oakley PD, Brentwood PD and CHP, we issued:
71 citations in Antioch
50 citations in Oakley
Look for our next collab in the future and stay safe out there! #collab #apdmotorofficers #trafficenforcement #PittsburgPD #OakleyPD #BrentwoodPD #CHP
