«
»

Multi police agency traffic enforcement results in 71 citations in Antioch Wednesday

Police officers stop three drivers on Via Dora Drive in Antioch on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Several motor officers from East County agencies collaborated on Wednesday to provide extra traffic enforcement in Antioch and Oakley.

Together with Pittsburg PD, Oakley PD, Brentwood PD and CHP, we issued:

71 citations in Antioch

50 citations in Oakley

Look for our next collab in the future and stay safe out there! #collab #apdmotorofficers #trafficenforcement #PittsburgPD #OakleyPD #BrentwoodPD #CHP

Police from multiple agencies participated. Three cops await violators at the corner of Via Dora and Asilomar Drives on Wed., Jan. 13, 2021. Photos: APD

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Traffic enforcement 1-13-21 APD 2


Via Dora traffic stops 1-13-21 APD


This entry was posted on Friday, January 15th, 2021 at 1:46 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply