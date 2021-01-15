Multi police agency traffic enforcement results in 71 citations in Antioch Wednesday

By Antioch Police Department

Several motor officers from East County agencies collaborated on Wednesday to provide extra traffic enforcement in Antioch and Oakley.

Together with Pittsburg PD, Oakley PD, Brentwood PD and CHP, we issued:

71 citations in Antioch

50 citations in Oakley

Look for our next collab in the future and stay safe out there!



Traffic enforcement 1-13-21 APD 2





Via Dora traffic stops 1-13-21 APD

