Meals on Wheels Diablo Region awarded Food Insecurity Grant from PG&E

By Rachel Heggen, Community Relations & Development Specialist, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is pleased to announce that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has awarded the organization a grant of $7,500 that will help combat food insecurity impacting vulnerable seniors. Seniors are the fastest growing segment of the population in the country and the county, and while food insecurity has been an ongoing problem it has become more pronounced since the pandemic.

“Since March, we have been delivering meals to 40% more seniors,” said MOW Diablo Region’s Executive Director, Caitlin Sly. “The problem of food insecurity will continue into the future, but with the help of PG&E we can continue to deliver more meals to more seniors. That will help them continue to remain at home with dignity.”

The awarding of this grant was made possible with the help of PG&E’s Tom Guarino, who recently passed away. He was a strong advocate for nonprofits and his work on their behalf has had a profound impact on the lives of so many individuals.

MOW Diablo Region, in addition to delivering meals, provides life-improving services, such as Fall Prevention, Care Management, Health & Wellness classes and Friendly Visitors, Callers and Helpers. Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is an independent nonprofit and is the only meals on wheels that delivers both meals and services in the entire county. If you know someone who needs a delivered meal or a wraparound service, or would like to find out how to become involved, visit www.mowdiabloregion.org.



