Coroner’s Office identifies Antioch man who died in two-car crash on Hwy 4 near I-680 last week

By CHP Contra Costa

Last Tuesday night, Jan. 19, 2021 at about 10:47pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-4 westbound, just west of I-680. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, it was determined that a black Ford F-150, driven by a solo, 59-year-old male from Antioch, had overturned in the roadway and was then struck by an oncoming white Ford F-150, causing major damage.

The adult male driver of the white Ford F-150 (from San Leandro) sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Tragically the driver of the black Ford F-150 sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the man as Brian Burrow.

It is unknown, at this time, if alcohol or drugs (pertaining to the deceased party) were a factor in this collision, but it is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it and have not yet spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



