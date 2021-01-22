City of Antioch, Contra Costa Health Services convert Nick Rodriquez Community Center into COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Rolando Bonilla, Public Information Officer, City of Antioch

Antioch, Calif., (January 22, 2021) – Today, the City of Antioch announced a partnership with Contra Costa Health Services to convert the Nick Rodriquez Community Center into a vaccine clinic.

As a service to the community, the City of Antioch is waiving its $22,000 monthly fee for use of the facility in order to make vaccinations more accessible to Antioch residents.

“Given the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis, it is going to take everyone working together to get the world out of this crisis,” said Ron Bernal, City Manager, City of Antioch. “Through this partnership, the City’s goal is to make it easier for residents to have access to a critical life-saving vaccine.”

The clinic will provide no-cost vaccines to eligible Contra Costa County residents. Eligibility is established by federal and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. For details about who is currently eligible for an appointment, and to request an appointment through an online form, visit cchealth.org/coronavirus.

Eligible residents who have difficulty using the form or have no internet access can request an appointment by calling 1-833-829-2626.

The Nick Rodriguez Community Center is located at 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.



